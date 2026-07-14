Uganda: Housing Finance Bank Promotes Community Health Through Blood Donation

Kampala — Housing Finance Bank, in partnership with Universal M. Enterprises Affordable Housing and the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS), on Friday, July 10, held its sixth annual blood donation drive, bringing together staff, customers, partners, and members of the public to donate blood in support of patients requiring lifesaving medical care across Uganda.

Held at the Bank's Head Office in Kololo, the drive collected 52 units of blood, which will be processed by the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services and distributed to health facilities across the country. The donated blood will support mothers experiencing childbirth complications, accident victims, children with severe anaemia, patients undergoing surgery, and individuals receiving treatment for chronic medical conditions.

The initiative comes at a time when Uganda continues to face a significant shortage of blood.

According to the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services, the country requires approximately 500,000 units of blood annually to meet national demand but collected only about 439,000 units in the previous year. During a media briefing ahead of World Blood Donor Day in June 2026, UBTS Executive Director, Dr Dorothy Kyeyune Byabazaire, noted that this shortfall means nearly one in every 10 Ugandans requiring a blood transfusion is unable to access one when it is needed.

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Speaking at the event, Housing Finance Bank Executive Director, Peace Ayebazibwe, said supporting healthy communities is central to the Bank's purpose and long-term sustainability.

"Without life and the wellbeing of our customers and the people of Uganda, we cannot talk about business. We cannot talk about a home. Every day, we witness road accidents and other medical emergencies where blood donations mean the difference between life and death. That is why initiatives like this matter--they give people a second chance at life," she said.

She reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to working with partners to promote voluntary blood donation and contribute to strengthening Uganda's healthcare system.

Universal M. Enterprises Affordable Housing Managing Director, Muffadal Yeolawala, commended the partnership, describing it as a reflection of the organisations' shared commitment to giving back to the community.

"Every blood donation has the potential to save a life. We encourage more individuals and organisations to support blood donation initiatives so that, together, we can help meet the country's growing need for safe blood," he said.

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Representing the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services, Blood Donor Recruiter Awori Esther applauded the continued partnership and encouraged more Ugandans to become regular voluntary blood donors.

"Voluntary blood donors are the backbone of a safe and reliable blood supply. Partnerships such as this help us reach more donors, replenish blood stocks, and ensure that patients receive the lifesaving care they need, when they need it most," she said.

The annual blood donation drive underscores Housing Finance Bank's belief that sustainable development begins with healthy communities. Through strategic partnerships that address critical social needs, the Bank continues to create shared value while making a meaningful contribution to strengthening Uganda's healthcare system and improving health outcomes for communities across the country.