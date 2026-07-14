Ghana: Invest in Regions to Create Jobs, Drive Growth - Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana Chairman

The Founder and Chairman of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana, Mr Sam Ato Gaisie, has called for deliberate investment in Ghana's regions to stimulate industrial growth, create sustainable jobs and reduce the growing pressure on Accra.

He said government should encourage businesses to establish factories, agro-processing plants, logistics hubs, technology centres and service industries across the country to unlock the economic potential of every region.

According to Mr Gaisie, such investments would create employment opportunities closer to where people live, strengthen local supply chains, reduce operational costs for businesses and promote balanced national development.

Mr Gaisie made the call in his welcome address at the Made in Ghana Business Summit 2026, held in Accra last Friday on the theme: 'Unlocking Regional Potential: Driving Industrialisation, Youth Entrepreneurship, Job Creation and Made in Ghana Prosperity.'

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He observed that economic activity had, for many years, been heavily concentrated in Accra, resulting in increasing pressure on infrastructure and public services in the capital.

Mr Gaisie cited traffic congestion, housing shortages, environmental degradation and recurring floods as clear indications of the need to decentralise investment and economic activities to regional capitals and emerging towns.

"It is time to build strong regional economies that create jobs where people live," he said.

Mr Gaisie noted that Ghana was endowed with abundant agricultural land, mineral resources, tourism attractions, strategic locations and a youthful population spread across all the regions.

He said these resources should be harnessed to drive industrialisation and economic transformation instead of allowing opportunities to remain untapped while young people migrated to Accra in search of limited jobs.

The Chairman of Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana urged the youth to view the regions as places of opportunity rather than areas to leave behind, stressing that sectors such as agribusiness, agro-processing, manufacturing, tourism, creative industries, digital innovation and green enterprises offered enormous prospects for entrepreneurship and wealth creation.

Mr Gaisie further stated that every region possessed unique comparative advantages that could be developed into thriving economic hubs capable of attracting both local and foreign investment.

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He therefore called for stronger collaboration among government, the private sector, development partners, financial institutions and international investors to accelerate regional industrialisation, improve infrastructure, expand access to finance and implement policies that would encourage businesses to invest beyond the national capital.

Mr Gaisie said the ultimate vision was to build a Ghana where every region made a meaningful contribution to national development, businesses flourished across the country and young people could succeed without leaving their hometowns.

He also expressed the hope that increased regional investment would enhance the competitiveness of Made in Ghana products on the global market while promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth.