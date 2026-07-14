Ghana: Ketasco 1996 Year - Group Donates to Alma Mater

The 1996 Year Group of Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO), known as Dzolali '96, on Saturday donated a 12-seater washroom facility to their alma mater as part of activities marking the 30th anniversary of their graduation.

The facility, constructed for the girls' dormitory, is intended to provide students with a safe, hygienic and comfortable washroom while serving as the group's legacy project in commemoration of three decades since completing their secondary education.

The project underscores the year group's enduring commitment to the welfare of current students and the continued development of KETASCO.

The anniversary celebration at Keta was attended by members of Dzolali '96, their families and friends to celebrate three decades of shared experiences, lifelong friendships and collective achievements.

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Held under the theme: '30 Years of Impact: Honouring Our Legacy, Shaping the Future through Innovation,' the three-day reunion offered members the opportunity to reconnect, relive cherished memories and renew the bonds formed during their years at KETASCO.

Activities for the celebration included interactions with students, a mentorship programme, a durbar, a music night on the school campus, a dinner dance and a thanksgiving service.

Speaking at the durbar, the Vice President of the year group, Mr Francis Nutsuego, reaffirmed the group's commitment to supporting the school's growth by providing infrastructure and other facilities that enhance teaching and learning.

He commended the current management of the school for their dedication to providing quality education and nurturing future leaders.

Mr Nutsuego noted that the toilet facility would significantly improve sanitation and ease the burden on female students by providing them with a decent and convenient washroom.

"The project was intended to ensure that the young ladies are relieved of the challenges associated with inadequate sanitary facilities so they can focus fully on their academic work," he emphasised.

He also expressed gratitude to members of the year group for their generosity and commitment in making the project a reality.

Mr Nutsuego further appealed to other KETASCO alumni groups to emulate the initiative by investing in projects that would improve infrastructure and learning conditions at the school.

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"We encourage all year groups to come on board and help give the school a facelift. KETASCO played a vital role in shaping us into responsible adults, and this is our opportunity to give back," he added.

The Chairperson for the event, Mr Victor Tamakloe, also lauded the year group for its contribution, describing the mentorship programme as both timely and impactful.

He said exposing students to career guidance and personal development opportunities would help them make informed decisions about their future.

Mr Tamakloe, therefore, urged KETASCO alumni, both home and abroad, to emulate the example set by the 1996 Year-Group by supporting the school's development through similar legacy projects.

FROM TIMES REPORTER, KETA

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