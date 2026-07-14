Rwanda: What Makes Muvumba Dam Project Important?

For years, Nyagatare District has faced water-related challenges affecting agriculture, one of its key economic activities. Despite its vast farming potential, water scarcity and reliance on rainfall have left farmers vulnerable during dry seasons, while Muvumba River has also contributed to flooding during periods of heavy rains.

The Muvumba Multipurpose Dam Project is designed to address these challenges through an integrated investment combining water storage, irrigation, hydropower generation and flood management.

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The project is implemented by Rwanda Water Resources Board (RWB) and constructed by Chinese firm Sinohydro. It includes a one-megawatt power plant and an irrigation dam expected to support up to 10,000 hectares of farmland.

Construction had reached 61.5 per cent completion as of July 2026, below the planned 68.3 per cent target at this stage, with RWB attributing the delay mainly to heavy rains that disrupted critical works.

During a visit to the project on Saturday, July 11, Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva urged the contractor to accelerate construction and recover lost time, saying the government would support efforts to address bottlenecks affecting implementation.

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But beyond construction progress, the importance of Muvumba lies in the solutions it is expected to provide.

Tackling water shortages in Nyagatare

One of the biggest challenges the project seeks to address is water scarcity.

Nyagatare is among Rwanda's largest agricultural districts, but farmers and livestock keepers have historically faced unreliable water availability, particularly during dry seasons. The project justification documents identify persistent water shortages, low agricultural productivity and drought vulnerability as some of the main reasons behind the investment.

The project involves the construction of a 39-metre-high earthen dam on the Muvumba River, creating a reservoir capable of storing about 55 million cubic metres of water.

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The stored water will serve multiple purposes, including domestic water supply, irrigation, livestock needs, hydropower generation and flood control.

Richard Nyirishema, the Executive Chairperson of RWB, said the government designed the project as a solution to several challenges affecting communities in the region.

"The project was initiated by the government with the intention of solving water accessibility challenges for the population. Secondly, it will support irrigation, thirdly it will produce hydropower, and fourthly it will help mitigate flooding," he said.

The water supply component is expected to strengthen access to water for communities, with designs already completed in collaboration with WASAC.

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Changing the future of agriculture

The biggest expected impact of Muvumba is on agriculture.

Agriculture remains one of the main economic activities in Nyagatare, but much of the farming has depended on rainfall, making production vulnerable to drought and changing climate patterns. The irrigation project under the wider Muvumba programme is intended to reduce reliance on rain-fed agriculture by providing a more reliable water source for crop production.

The first phase will develop 3,073 hectares of irrigated farmland across the sectors of Rwempasha, Rukomo, Tabagwe, Nyagatare and Karama.

The irrigation system will include gravity-fed and pressurised irrigation infrastructure, water conveyance channels and access roads to support farming activities.

The wider programme targets irrigation development of up to 10,000 hectares, with implementation planned in phases.

According to RWB, the irrigation scheme is expected to help farmers increase productivity, diversify production and reduce dependence on rainfall.

The project documents indicate that the intervention is aimed at improving agricultural productivity, strengthening food security and enhancing resilience against drought by shifting farming towards more reliable irrigated production.

Supporting livestock production

Beyond crops, the project is also designed to support one of Nyagatare's key economic activities, livestock farming.

The district is known for cattle keeping, but access to water remains a challenge for pastoral communities.

The irrigation component includes construction of livestock watering infrastructure, including 75 watering troughs in the first phase, to improve access to water for animals.

Improved water availability is expected to support livestock production and reduce the pressure on farmers who often move animals long distances in search of water.

Adding renewable energy capacity

Although the hydropower component will generate one megawatt, it adds another source of renewable energy while demonstrating the multiple benefits of water infrastructure.

The mini hydropower plant is part of the main dam components and will generate electricity alongside other uses such as irrigation and water supply.

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The project reflects a growing approach of investing in infrastructure that addresses several development needs at the same time rather than focusing on a single purpose.

Reducing flood risks

The dam will also help manage water flows during periods of heavy rainfall.

By storing and regulating water from Muvumba River, the project is expected to contribute to flood control while ensuring water availability during dry periods.

This is increasingly important as climate variability continues to affect rainfall patterns, causing both droughts and intense rainfall events.

The project has involved land acquisition. About 800 hectares are required for expropriation, of which 596 hectares have already been acquired. A total of 5,055 people are affected, with 2,673 already compensated, while compensation for the remaining 2,382 people is ongoing.

RWB said it is working with Nyagatare District and local leaders to address outstanding issues related to the process.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed in 2027, while all components are targeted for completion by 2029.