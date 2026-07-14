Rwanda: Transfers - Police WVC Target Kepler's Uzamukunda

Police WVC are reportedly interested in signing Kepler WVC's first-choice libero, Fillette Uzamukunda, as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the 2026/27 Rwanda National Volleyball League season.

Sources close to the club told Times Sport that head coach Christian Hatumimana has identified the experienced libero as one of his top transfer targets, believing she would add quality and depth to the team's defensive unit.

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Police are seeking to strengthen their backcourt by providing greater competition and support for first-choice libero Judith Hakizimana, while also filling the void left by Françoise Yankurij who recently joined APR

The club's recruitment drive follows a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, which ended in a playoff semifinal exit at the hands of Kepler WVC.

One of the defining moments of that series came when setter Iris Ndagijimana was forced off with a health issue during a crucial playoff match. Her absence disrupted Police's rhythm and exposed defensive weaknesses, with the team struggling to contain Kepler's powerful attacks and lacking sufficient depth in the backcourt to maintain their defensive intensity.

Police eventually finished the season with the bronze medal, prompting the technical bench to prioritise reinforcing the team's defence during the current transfer window.

Should the move materialise, Uzamukunda's arrival would significantly boost Police's reception and floor defence. Her experience, composure and consistency could provide the stability the club is seeking as it rebuilds around key players, including left attacker Sande Melidinah and Ghanaian middle blocker Ayepoe Sandra Azuremah, in a bid to challenge for the league title next season.