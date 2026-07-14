Rwanda: Sitting Volleyball - Rwanda Stun Hosts China to Reach World Championship Quarterfinals

Rwanda's men's sitting volleyball team has reached the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Sitting Volleyball Championship for the first time in the country's history after defeating hosts China in a thrilling five-set playoff on Monday in Hangzhou.

Coached by Steven Ngabonziza, Rwanda secured their place at the global showpiece by finishing runners-up at the 2025 African Sitting Volleyball Championship, earning one of Africa's two qualification slots alongside continental giants Egypt.

After a difficult start to the tournament, which began on July 10, Rwanda responded with a resilient performance to edge China 3-2 (25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-12) and book a historic place in the last eight.

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Rwanda appeared on course for defeat after falling 9-2 behind in the decisive fifth set. However, Ngabonziza's side staged a remarkable comeback, winning 13 of the final 16 points to complete a stunning 15-12 victory.

"For the first time in history, Rwanda has reached the quarterfinals of the World Championships. We have risen from 15th place, marking a historic achievement for our team and our country," Ngabonziza said.

Rwanda will now face Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals as they continue their bid for another historic milestone.

Meanwhile, Rwanda's women's team exited the title race after a straight-sets defeat to Ukraine. They finished the group stage with one win from four matches, beating Kenya 3-1 but losing to Egypt, Ukraine and hosts China.

The women's team will now compete in the 9th-16th classification matches.