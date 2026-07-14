Uganda: Basil Atinoi Triumphs As Absa Chairman's Bell Introduces Inaugural Caddies Tournament

The 2026 Absa Chairman's Bell Golf Tournament got off to an exciting start at the Uganda Golf Club in Kitante on Monday, with the inaugural Caddies Tournament taking centre stage.

A total of 71 caddies teed off in the new category, which forms part of the tournament's expanded four-in-one format featuring Caddies, Gross Amateurs, Professionals and the Main Event.

The Caddies Tournament was introduced to recognise the critical role caddies play in the game while giving them a platform to develop their skills and gain competitive experience.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

With a prize purse of Shs2 million dedicated to the caddies' category, participants battled it out on the par-72 course in a closely contested competition.

At the end of the day, Basil Atinoi emerged winner of the men's category after returning a score of one-over-par 73, while Joweria Namanda claimed the overall ladies' title with a score of seven-over-par 78.

Ronald Akorabirungi, the Uganda Golf Club Caddie Master and one of the day's competitors, welcomed the introduction of the tournament, describing it as a milestone for caddies.

"This is a dream come true for many of us. For years, we have been the unseen hands behind the game, and today Absa has given us a stage to show what we can do. It means everything to be recognised and to compete alongside fellow caddies who share the same passion," Akorabirungi said.

Uganda Golf Club Chairman Paul Nuwagaba also applauded the successful launch of the Caddies Tournament, saying it strengthens the championship, which is now in its eighth year under Absa's sponsorship.

"It's important that we organise the whole system in which we play this game, and there are many facets, including caddies, who are very helpful but not just furniture on the course. We thank Absa for coming up quite strongly on this particular occasion as we continue growing the game and creating inclusive opportunities for all who are passionate about golf," Nuwagaba said.

The competition resumes on Tuesday with more than 250 Gross Amateurs and Professionals beginning their campaigns ahead of Saturday's highly anticipated Main Event.

The week-long tournament is sponsored by Absa Bank Uganda with a total investment of Shs185 million and is expected to showcase some of Uganda's finest golfing talent across all four categories.