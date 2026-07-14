Gabon: Three Gabon Companies Chosen for Cemac IPO Support Program

Three Gabonese companies have been selected for a regional program that will help prepare businesses for initial public offerings on the Central African Stock Exchange, as regulators seek to increase the number of listed firms on the BVMAC.

The CEMAC Financial Institutions Reform Management Unit announced the results of its call for expressions of interest on July 10. Four companies were selected, including Gabon's Samb'a Assurances, Gabon Power Company and Façade Maritime Champ Triomphal. The program will cover IPO preparation costs, one of the main barriers to listing.

The initiative is backed by the Bank of Central African States, the Central African Financial Market Supervisory Commission, the BVMAC and the African Development Bank. It is designed to help companies access capital markets while expanding the depth of the regional exchange.

The selected companies represent different sectors. Samb'a Assurances operates in digital microinsurance and increased revenue by 136% in 2025 to 443 million CFA francs, with net profit of 33 million CFA francs. Gabon Power Company develops power and water infrastructure and has previously said it plans to raise 40 billion to 50 billion CFA francs through the regional market. Façade Maritime Champ Triomphal is active in urban and real estate development.

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The selection follows BGFI Holding's ongoing listing process and adds potential issuers from insurance, energy and real estate to a market still dominated by financial institutions. The IPO timetable for the companies has not yet been announced.

Key Takeaways

The program highlights a broader effort to build the CEMAC capital market by increasing the supply of listed companies rather than focusing only on investor demand. One of the biggest obstacles for private companies in Central Africa is the cost and complexity of preparing for a public listing, including legal work, audits, governance changes and financial reporting. By covering part of these costs, regulators hope to encourage more companies to use the stock market instead of relying only on bank loans. The choice of companies from insurance, energy and real estate also supports sector diversification on the BVMAC, which remains small compared with other African exchanges.

For investors, a larger number of listed companies could improve liquidity, broaden investment opportunities and attract more institutional capital. The program also comes as BGFI Holding advances its own listing, suggesting that the region is trying to build a pipeline of IPOs rather than isolated transactions. The next challenge will be execution. The selected companies must complete governance, reporting and regulatory requirements before listing, while the market will need enough investor demand to support successful offerings and active secondary trading after they debut.