Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Seals Glencore Unit Offices in Tax Dispute

Democratic Republic of Congo tax authorities sealed the offices of Kamoto Copper Company, Glencore's main copper and cobalt subsidiary in the country, after talks over a tax dispute failed.

The General Directorate of Taxes closed the company's offices in Kolwezi, saying Kamoto owed several billion dollars in unpaid taxes, according to Bloomberg. Authorities took the action after negotiations failed to resolve the dispute.

Glencore rejected the tax claims and said it continues to discuss the matter with the government. The company told Reuters the closure of the administrative offices has not affected mining or processing operations at Kamoto. Production at the site continues.

Kamoto is one of Glencore's largest mining assets. The company owns 70% of the operation, with the remaining 30% held by the Congolese state and a state-owned enterprise. The mine produced about 190,000 tons of copper last year, and Glencore plans to increase annual capacity to 300,000 tons.

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The dispute comes as ownership of some of Glencore's Congolese assets could change. In February, Orion CMC, backed by the US International Development Finance Corporation, reached a preliminary agreement to acquire Glencore's 40% stake in Kamoto and another copper and cobalt mine. The transaction has not yet been completed.

Key Takeaways

The dispute highlights the growing pressure on mining companies operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the world's largest suppliers of copper and cobalt. The government has increasingly sought a larger share of mining revenue through tax reviews, contract negotiations and stronger enforcement. For investors, the fact that production has continued reduces the immediate risk to global metal supply, but the office closure shows that regulatory disputes can escalate even when mines remain operational. Kamoto is a strategic asset because copper demand is expected to remain strong as investment in power grids, electric vehicles and renewable energy continues, while cobalt remains an important battery material despite efforts to reduce its use. The dispute also comes at a sensitive time for Glencore as it works to reshape its portfolio through potential asset sales. For the DRC, the challenge is balancing higher tax collection with maintaining an investment climate that attracts long-term mining capital. How quickly the two sides resolve the dispute could influence investor confidence in future mining projects and transactions across the country.