Rwanda: A Stronger Savings Culture Is Key to Long-Term Prosperity

The 10th anniversary of the RNIT Iterambere Fund, which has grown from managing Rwf1 billion in assets to more than Rwf86 billion and attracted hundreds of thousands of investors, is more than a milestone for one investment scheme.

It is a powerful illustration of how accessible savings and investment opportunities can transform household finances while contributing to national development.

ALSO READ: Savings: Government rolls out RNIT Iterambere Fund

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Yet the achievement also highlights a bigger reality. Despite this progress, domestic savings remain below 15 per cent of GDP--well short of the levels typically associated with faster economic transformation. That gap should serve as a call to action rather than a reason for complacency.

Domestic savings are the foundation of sustainable economic growth. When citizens save, financial institutions have more resources to lend to businesses, finance infrastructure and support productive investments.

Countries that finance more of their development through domestic savings are also better placed to withstand external economic shocks and reduce dependence on foreign borrowing.

The progress made over the past decade demonstrates that sustained public awareness, accessible investment products and public trust can change attitudes towards saving. It also shows that wealth creation is not reserved for high-income earners.

ALSO READ: Why you should save and invest through RNIT Iterambere Fund

With the right financial tools, students, salaried workers, cooperatives and small businesses can all build financial security while contributing to the broader economy.

Greater public awareness is now essential, especially among young people. Saving should be promoted as a life skill from an early age through schools, families and community programmes. Young people who develop the habit of saving early are more likely to invest, build wealth and become financially resilient adults capable of supporting long-term economic growth.

At the same time, digital platforms, community savings initiatives and stronger partnerships between financial institutions, schools and SACCOs can make saving and investing more accessible and inclusive. Women, informal workers and rural communities should also remain at the centre of efforts to deepen financial inclusion.

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The success of the RNIT Iterambere Fund proves that people are willing to save when opportunities are affordable, accessible and trustworthy. The next challenge is to turn that success into a nationwide culture where saving becomes a lifelong habit, especially among the younger generation.

A stronger savings culture will not only secure household futures but also generate the domestic capital needed to finance sustainable, inclusive and long-term national development.