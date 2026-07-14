Malawi: Gilbert Chirwa Returns to Football With Chilobwe United Appointment

14 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya,

Gilbert Chirwa, the coach dismissed by Nyasa Big Bullets in May, has returned to the game after being appointed Technical Director at Chilobwe United.

The move fills a vacancy left by the death of Rodgers Yasin, who had held the position at Chilobwe until his passing.

Announcing the appointment, Chilobwe's public relations officer, Julio Chimbuzi, said the club expected Chirwa's experience to benefit the squad going forward.

"Gilbert Chirwa has great knowledge of the game and he will bring that to help our club grow," he said.

Chirwa was relieved of his duties at Bullets in May, with the club subsequently turning to Zambian coach Wedson Nyirenda as his replacement.

Chilobwe currently sit eighth in the NBS National Division League with eight points, under the guidance of coach Elvis Kafoteka.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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