Mozambique: School of Public Health Crucial for Future Generations

Maputo — The Health Minister Ussene Isse believes that the inauguration of Mozambique's first School of Public Health (ESP) constitutes a historic moment for the country's health system.

The infrastructure, which is based in Maputo, is equipped with modern technology and digitized teaching processes. This is the first institution of this kind among Portuguese-speaking African countries (PALOP), and it was established thanks to the partnership between the country's National Institute of Health (INS) and the Brazilian Foundation Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz).

The school was selected by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) as a Centre of Excellence for Public Health Professional Training for PALOP.

According to the minister, the infrastructure is the realization of an 18-year-old dream and represents a legacy for future generations, with the support of national and international partners, who consider "human capital development crucial for a more robust, equitable, and fair health system."

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The minister highlighted that school's primary mission is to strengthen the national health system through the training of highly qualified professionals.

For her part, The Prime Minister Benvinda Levy explained that Maputo was chosen to host the institution for concentrating high number of researchers and institutions linked to the health sector.

"The creation of the school fits within the commitments assumed by Mozambique under the health cooperation framework of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP), as well as the recent recognition of the National Institute of Health as a Center of Excellence by the Africa CDC for public health training in PALOP countries", she said.