Somalia: U.S. Says It Carried Out Air Strike Against Al-Shabaab in Southern Somalia

Mogadishu — US forces, in coordination with the Somali federal government, carried out an air strike against Al-Shabaab militants in southern Somalia, the US military said Monday.

The strike was conducted on July 13 near Sablaale in the Lower Shabelle region, about 190 kilometres (120 miles) southwest of Mogadishu, according to the US Africa Command (AFRICOM).

"AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade Al-Shabaab's ability to threaten US forces and our citizens abroad," the command said in a statement.

AFRICOM did not disclose whether there were any casualties or provide further details about the outcome of the strike.

In a separate statement, Somalia's Ministry of Defence said the elite Danab special forces had killed seven Al-Shabaab fighters, including a commander, during an overnight operation in Lower Shabelle on Sunday.

The ministry did not say whether the ground operation was linked to the US air strike.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked militant group, has been waging an insurgency against Somalia's federal government for more than 15 years despite sustained military operations by Somali forces supported by international partners.

There was no immediate comment from Al-Shabaab on the reported operations.