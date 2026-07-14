Nigeria: Court Grants Katsina Security Analyst Bail Over Defamation Suit

Counsel to security analyst and public affairs commentator, Dr Bashir Kurfi, Barr A.D. Umar, has expressed satisfaction with the proceedings at the Chief Magistrates' Court in Katsina, where his client was granted bail following his arraignment on allegations bordering on defamation.

Speaking to journalists after yesterday's court session, Umar described the proceedings as smooth, saying the court acted appropriately by granting his client bail, given the nature of the allegations against him.

"We had a smooth court session and, in fact, everything went well. The court has done what is right by granting him bail, considering the nature of the allegations against him," he said.

The lawyer added that both the defence and the prosecution were pleased with how the court handled the case.

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"We are all satisfied. Not only him, but even the prosecution is also satisfied," Umar stated.

He disclosed that the court granted Kurfi bail on conditions that include providing two reliable sureties who must be residents of Katsina and possess evidence of ownership of landed property.

According to him, the sureties are also required to enter into a bail bond of N500,000 each in the event the defendant absconds, while the defence undertook to ensure that Dr Kurfi attends all court proceedings until the conclusion of the trial.

Umar further revealed that the case had been adjourned until August 13, 2026, for continuation of the hearing.

Kurfi was arraigned last week on charges of alleged defamation and related offences following his arrest by the police. He has denied the allegations leveled against him.