South Africa: North West, Turkish Cooperation Unveils Coffee Farming Initiative to Diversify Agriculture

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, in partnership with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), has officially launched a coffee bean production project at the state-owned Kgora Farmer Training Centre near Ramatlabama in Mahikeng.

First announced by MEC Madoda Sambatha during the department's Budget Vote and Policy Speech, the project aims to diversify agricultural production, creating new economic opportunities and supporting emerging farmers in the province.

The initiative will focus on coffee cultivation, processing and value addition, as well as creating market opportunities for locally produced coffee. The project also includes the construction of a processing facility that will enable the on-site de-husking, roasting and packaging of coffee beans and granules.

The project is expected to create employment opportunities, transfer agricultural and processing skills to farmers, and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector in the North West. It will also explore opportunities to access local and international markets, including potential exports to Turkey and other countries.

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Speaking at the launch on Monday, Sambatha said the partnership with TIKA demonstrates the department's commitment to introducing new agricultural opportunities that can benefit farmers and rural communities.

"This project marks an important step towards diversifying agriculture in the North West. Through our partnership with TIKA, we are introducing a new commodity that has the potential to create jobs, support farmers and open new market opportunities. We appreciate TIKA's support in helping us establish this project," Sambatha said.

He also highlighted that the project has the potential to expand beyond Kgora Farmer Training Centre and could be replicated in other districts if it proves successful.

"Our aim is for this project to grow and benefit more communities across the province. As we implement it, we will assess opportunities to expand coffee production to other areas and ensure that more farmers can participate in this value chain," he said.

As part of its contribution, TIKA has provided coffee trees and processing equipment and will continue supporting the project through technical assistance, skills development, and market access support.

Most beneficiaries are drawn from communities surrounding the Kgora Farmer Training Centre and Ramatlabama area, ensuring that local residents benefit from skills development, employment opportunities and economic activities linked to the project.

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The department believes the coffee bean production project will contribute to agricultural innovation, strengthen value addition, and support the development of a more inclusive and sustainable agricultural sector in the North West Province.