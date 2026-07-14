Zimbabwe: ZCTU Reinstates Secretary-General, Declares Suspension Unconstitutional

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) General Council has overturned the suspension of Secretary-General Tirivanhu Marimo ruling that the federation's National Executive Committee (NEC) acted outside its constitutional mandate.

The decision, made during a General Council meeting on Monday marks a dramatic reversal of last week's suspension and deepens an ongoing leadership dispute within Zimbabwe's largest labour federation.

Marimo had been suspended by the NEC over alleged misconduct with ZCTU president Florence Taruvinga announcing that he had been relieved of his duties while Kudakwashe Munengiwa was appointed acting secretary-general.

The union, however, did not disclose the specific allegations against him.

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The General Council concluded that the NEC lacked the constitutional authority to suspend an elected office bearer effectively nullifying the decision.

According to the council, disciplinary powers over elected officials rest exclusively with the General Council under the ZCTU constitution meaning the NEC's actions were procedurally flawed.

The dispute centres on the interpretation of the union's 2011 constitution which outlines the responsibilities of its governing bodies.

Critics of the suspension had argued from the outset that the NEC exceeded its powers.

They pointed to Clause 16.5.2.4 of the constitution, which assigns the General Council authority to consider, suspend or set aside disciplinary action against officers after formal charges have been preferred.

Marimo, who was elected secretary-general at an Extraordinary Congress in August 2025 had earlier claimed there was an orchestrated campaign to remove him through unconstitutional means ahead of the federation's regional and national conferences scheduled for later this year.

His suspension followed a tense NEC meeting reportedly characterised by heated exchanges, with sources alleging that disagreements nearly escalated into physical confrontation.

There were also claims that individuals aligned to rival factions attempted to block Marimo from accessing his office after the meeting.

The General Council's intervention is expected to restore Marimo to office while reinforcing its authority as the federation's highest decision-making body between congresses.

The latest developments expose deep divisions within the ZCTU leadership at a time when the labour movement is preparing for a series of key internal conferences expected to shape its future direction.