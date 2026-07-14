Kenya: President Ruto Promises Goodies for National Women's Teams Ahead of World Cup and Wafcon

Nairobi — President William Ruto has pledged that the government will match the support received by the men's national football team for their women's counterparts.

Ruto made the remarks on Tuesday when hosting the teams (Junior Starlets, who qualified for a second FIFA Under-17 World Cup, and their seniors, Harambee Starlets, who also qualified for their second Women's Africa Cup of Nations) at State House for breakfast.

In response to direct appeals from the team leadership, President Ruto delivered an unequivocal promise to honor their requests and eliminate any financial or off-pitch distractions.

"I have been briefed that all allowances have been paid, about Ksh 33 million, and if there are any other pending issues, we shall make sure that everyone is taken care of."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Beyond immediate financial match tokens, the physical toll of elite sports was a major point of discussion.

Junior Starlets captain Beverlyne Awuor voiced the players' deep anxieties regarding career-threatening injuries and the lack of accessible, specialized medical care.

President Ruto responded with an immediate guarantee to secure their physical well-being through comprehensive health coverage.

"You have asked for medical insurance, and I agree with you 100 percent. From now on, we shall make sure that you have medical insurance that will cover everything, including the surgery you talked about."

Harambee Starlets captain Mwanalima Adam, alongside her Junior Starlets counterpart, reminded the President of the immense backing the men's team, Harambee Stars, enjoyed during their CHAN 2024 campaign.

During that tournament, the men's side was promised Ksh 1 million each per victory and Ksh 500,000 per draw in the group stage.

The Stars delivered a brilliant unbeaten run to top Group A, highlighted by wins over DR Congo and Morocco that triggered an immediate Ksh 42 million payout, before their fairytale ended in a heartbreaking quarterfinal penalty shootout against Madagascar.

Directly addressing the captain's appeal to fulfill his promise to reward the women's teams for their historic qualification campaigns, President Ruto assured them they would not walk alone.

"You have reminded me how we walked with Harambee Stars during CHAN 2024, and be assured we will walk with you. We shall plan and see how we can walk together. I will be following," the president noted.

The Junior Starlets have been drawn in a difficult Pool where they will face powerhouse USA, China, and Samoa in Group E of the global showpiece, slated to kick off from October 7 to November 7 in Morocco.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines World Cup Kenya Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the other hand, Harambee Starlets face hosts Morocco, Algeria, and Senegal in the continental bonanza slated for July 26 to August 16 in Morocco.