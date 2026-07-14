Namibia: Omaheke Serious About Child Nutrition - Nganate

Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate says the region is strengthening its efforts to reduce child malnutrition by partnering with HeadStartKids Namibia in developing a five-year climate resilient child nutrition and essential services initiative.

HeadStartKids is an early childhood nutrition programme combating malnutrition, particularly among children under the age of five years.

Speaking during the state of the region address held at Gobabis on Monday, Nganate said the region is prioritising the elimination of child malnutrition by strengthening food security.

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"This partnership seeks to reduce child malnutrition while strengthening climate resilient essential services through an integrated approach combining child nutrition, renewable energy, healthcare support and community resilience," he said.

The planned intervention includes the provision of fortified meals and micronutrient supplementation for children aged six to 60 months.

"There will be regular growth monitoring and deworming programmes. Also, this partnership will strengthen referral systems and the solarisation of priority clinics, early childhood development centres, schools and community feeding points," he said.

The installation of refrigeration systems for vaccines and nutritional supplements, solar water pumping systems and digital monitoring tools is also part of the interventions.

It will include capacity building for local institutions, technicians, caregivers and community role-players to ensure long-term sustainability.

Nganate added that the next phase will focus on finalising implementation and partnership frameworks, mobilising financial and technical resources, identifying priority facilities for the initial rollout, establishing regional coordination structures and strengthening local capacity to ensure effective long-term ownership.

He emphasised that the initiative will create employment and skills development opportunities for local technicians and community workers while strengthening collaboration between the government, development partners, civil society organisations and the private sector.

At the national level, the governor said the initiative supports Namibia's efforts to combat child malnutrition, strengthens climate adaptation and contributes directly to achieving Vision 2030, the Sixth National Development Goal and the Sustainable Development Goals.

- Nampa