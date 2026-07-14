Southern Africa: SADC Ministers Meeting Gets Underway

The joint meeting of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Ministers responsible for Energy and Water gets underway today, with Ministers expected to thrash out measures aimed at strengthening regional energy security, improving water resource management and advancing sustainable socio-economic development.

Taking place in Pretoria in a hybrid format, the gathering brings together Ministers, senior officials, representatives of the SADC Secretariat, regional institutions, cooperating partners and other stakeholders.

South Africa is hosting the meeting in its capacity as Chair of the relevant SADC Sectoral Committees.

READ | SADC Water and Energy Ministers to meet ahead of Ordinary Summit

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The meeting, which will conclude on Friday, will review progress in implementing regional programmes and projects in the energy and water sectors, while providing policy direction on emerging priorities.

"The meeting will bring together Ministers, senior officials, representatives of the SADC Secretariat, regional institutions, cooperating partners and other stakeholders to review progress in implementing regional programmes and projects in the energy and water sectors, while providing policy direction on emerging priorities," SADC said in a statement ahead of Tuesday's meeting.

On the energy agenda, Ministers are expected to review electricity demand and supply across the region, assess progress on regional energy projects and discuss measures to strengthen energy security.

Discussions will also focus on expanding renewable energy deployment, promoting energy efficiency, implementing the Dar es Salaam Declaration on Mission 300 to increase electricity access in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030, and advancing hydrocarbons infrastructure, including fuel pipelines and storage facilities.