South Africa: Buses Turned Away, Reports of Hunger At Lindela Repatriation Centre As Migrants Flee SA

The Lindela Repatriation Centre is reportedly struggling to accommodate growing numbers of people seeking to return home. Last week, two buses carrying Malawian nationals were turned away after the facility allegedly reached capacity. This came amid emerging reports of poor living conditions.

The humanitarian consequences of South Africa's recent anti-foreigner unrest are becoming increasingly visible as repatriation facilities struggle to cope with the growing number of foreign nationals seeking to return home.

Weeks of demonstrations, intimidation and vigilante activity have displaced thousands of people. At the same time, many businesses have been forced to close, and reports of threats, assaults and looting have emerged from communities across the country.

Thousands of foreign nationals continue to flee their homes, citing intimidation, threats and fears for their safety. Among the nationwide repatriation efforts under way following the recent unrest, Malawian nationals have been transferred from the Malawi Consulate in Woodmead to the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp, then to the Musina Temporary Repatriation Centre in Limpopo for onward travel across the border.

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Read more '100% a humanitarian crisis' -- the parking lot where Malawians wait to go home July 7, 2026 Malawian national Mary Banda*, who had been living in the Slovo Park informal settlement in Johannesburg since 2017, is among hundreds of foreign nationals who have recently fled SA amid recent unrest.

Reports from Lindela

Banda was transferred from the consulate to the repatriation centre on 7 July. Community volunteer...