A man was killed and another seriously injured following violent clashes outside St. Stephen ACK Church in Milimani, Kisumu, during a church service attended by Siaya Governor James Orengo and leaders affiliated with the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Nairobi — Opposition leaders have accused President William Ruto's administration of presiding over an escalating wave of political violence, warning that the country risks sliding into political intolerance unless state institutions act impartially and uphold the rule of law.

Addressing the media on behalf of the opposition coalition, former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi said violent incidents witnessed over the weekend in Kisumu and Nyahururu signal a worrying trend that threatens Kenya's constitutional democracy, national cohesion and peaceful political competition.

Muturi said reports indicated confrontations occurred around a church service in Kisumu attended by opposition leaders, while separate incidents of violence were also reported in Nyahururu. He called for prompt, independent and transparent investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The Constitution guarantees every Kenyan the right to assemble peacefully, associate freely, move without intimidation and participate in political life. No Kenyan should fear attending a church service, a political meeting or any lawful public gathering," he said.

The opposition claimed the incidents were part of a broader pattern of attacks targeting its leaders, citing previous confrontations, including an April incident in Kikuyu involving Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, as well as an alleged attack involving PLP leader Martha Karua during the implementation of High Court orders in Mukuru kwa Reuben.

Muturi questioned whether state institutions, particularly the National Police Service, were discharging their constitutional mandate impartially, saying failure to investigate previous incidents had undermined public confidence.

He, however, cautioned against retaliatory violence, warning that political clashes ultimately hurt ordinary Kenyans through destruction of businesses, loss of livelihoods and recruitment of youth into criminal activities.

"The buck stops with President William Ruto. As Head of State and Government, he bears the greatest responsibility to ensure the country's security agencies perform their constitutional duty of maintaining law and order," Muturi said.

He further accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo of engaging in partisan politics, alleging that their conduct had compromised the neutrality of security agencies. Muturi also claimed police officers had been mobilised from across the country ahead of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka urged police officers deployed for the July 16 by-election to discharge their duties impartially and reject any unlawful orders.

He reminded the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that security officers assigned to election duties operate under its authority and called on the commission to ensure professionalism and neutrality throughout the electoral process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kalonzo also challenged the electoral agency to take action against individuals found violating election laws or orchestrating violence, regardless of their political status.

The opposition coalition further called on the government to guarantee equal protection for all lawful political gatherings and appealed to Kenyans to reject violence and resist being recruited into criminal gangs for political purposes.

It said the conduct of the Ol Kalou by-election would serve as a key test of the IEBC's impartiality and its readiness to conduct a free, fair and credible General Election.

The coalition urged all political leaders to exercise restraint and called on state institutions to uphold justice, constitutionalism and the rule of law, insisting that political differences should be resolved through lawful democratic processes rather than violence.