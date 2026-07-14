South Africa: Buthelezi Axed As Zulu Prime Minister After Ingonyama Trust Row

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini fired Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi as Traditional Prime Minister on Tuesday, accusing him of misrepresenting the King's position on the Ingonyama Trust to Parliament.

Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, who has served as deputy Traditional Prime Minister since late 2024, has been appointed to the role with immediate effect.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has fired Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi as Traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu nation for the second time, replacing him with Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, who has served as deputy Traditional Prime Minister since Buthelezi's first dismissal in December 2024.

The King's spokesperson announced the decision on Tuesday, saying Buthelezi had been released from all duties, responsibilities and authority associated with the Office of the Traditional Prime Minister, in terms of a clause in his appointment agreement giving the King sole authority to end it by written notice.

Earlier this year, Buthelezi had been tasked with engaging political parties on the King's request to bring the Ingonyama Trust, which administers close to three million hectares of land in KwaZulu-Natal, under the full control of the King and traditional leaders, instead of the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development.

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The King accused Buthelezi of misrepresenting that request to Parliament, allegedly telling MPs that the King wanted the Trust managed directly by himself while reporting to the Premier for accountability. Buthelezi rejected this when Scrolla.Africa put it to him earlier this year.

The final trigger for his dismissal came after Buthelezi travelled to apologise, on the King's behalf, to Shembe Nazareth Baptist Church leader Inkosi Mduduzi Nyazilwezulu Shembe, over a leaked video in which King Misuzulu had called him an idiot.

In a statement, the Office of the King thanked Buthelezi for his service and confirmed Chiliza's appointment as Traditional Prime Minister, or uNdunankulu, with immediate effect. Chiliza will serve as the King's principal traditional adviser, coordinating the affairs of the office in support of the Zulu Throne.

The King has called on the Royal House, amakhosi, izinduna and the Zulu nation to give him their full cooperation, and said all official correspondence relating to the office should now be directed through Chiliza.

Buthelezi could not be reached for comment.

The King has now dismissed several senior royal appointees since ascending the throne following the death of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who served as Traditional Prime Minister for nearly seventy years.

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Those removed from various positions include Prince Thulani of eZibindini, Prince Simphiwe of kwaMinyamanzi, Prince Afrika of Onkweni and Inkosi Malusi Zondi.