Uganda: Government Warns of Above-Average Temperatures

Kampala — The government has warned that Uganda is experiencing above-average temperatures with serious implications for food production, agricultural output, household incomes and public health.

ICT and National Guidence minister Justine Kasule Lumumba said the prevailing conditions are already affecting livelihoods, contributing to reduced household incomes and rising food prices across the country.

The situation has been most severe in the Karamoja sub-region, where authorities have confirmed deaths linked to the crisis.

In response, the government has allocated Shs50 billion for emergency food relief in Karamoja, with the funds drawn from the national emergency fund established under the Constitution and the Public Finance Management Act.

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Officials said the intervention will provide immediate support to affected communities, including families that have lost loved ones due to the hardships caused by the weather conditions.

The Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) has been identified as a key partner in the distribution of relief supplies, with officials citing its logistical capacity and presence in the region.

The government has also urged citizens, particularly farmers, to adopt climate-smart practices, including efficient water use, supplementary irrigation and better food management strategies to reduce the impact of changing weather patterns.

"We must promote the efficient use of water resources and embrace modern technologies in agriculture to build resilience," Minister Lumumba said.

Officials said while immediate interventions are being implemented to address the effects of above-average temperatures, long-term measures on climate adaptation, infrastructure management and public sector efficiency will continue through proposed policy and legislative reforms.