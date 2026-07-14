Congo-Kinshasa: Second American Infected With Ebola in DRC Evacuated to Germany

The outbreak in the DRC has led to more than 1,900 cases and more than 700 deaths, according to the latest figures from the DRC's Ministry of Health

Berlin, Germany | AGENCIES | A second American citizen infected with Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been transferred to Germany for care, the head of the World Health Organization said on Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced over the weekend that the unnamed patient works for a humanitarian aid organization and tested positive for the Bundibugyo virus, the strain of Ebola that is behind the DRC's outbreak.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a post on X on Monday, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, said the organization "has provided clinical care and close monitoring" for the patient in the Ituri province, where most of the DRC's cases have been confirmed.

Samaritan's Purse, which has been responding to the outbreak, confirmed on Monday that one of their staff members is the infected patient.

"We can confirm that one of our Samaritan's Purse staff members working in Bunia, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has tested positive for the Ebola virus," Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan's Purse, said in a statement. "This respected and faithful staff member has been a part of our Disaster Assistance Response Team for 15 years and has been serving in a logistics capacity in the DRC over the past month. He was not involved in direct patient care at our two Ebola Treatment Centers."

Samaritan's Purse said it immediately contacted the CDC, the State Department and the DRC's government upon learning of the positive test and that the organization has begun contact tracing.

The first American infected with Ebola was a doctor who contracted the disease while treating patients in the DRC. Dr. Peter Stafford was evacuated to Germany at the time to receive specialty care and was hospitalized at Charité University Hospital in Berlin, according to Serge, the international Christian missionary group that employs him.

His wife, Dr. Rebekah Stafford, and their four children were also evacuated to Germany and moved into a separate space at the hospital as high-risk contacts. Peter Stafford was discharged from the hospital in June, and the family has since returned to the United States.

The outbreak in the DRC has led to more than 1,900 cases and more than 700 deaths, according to the latest figures from the DRC's Ministry of Health.

"As infections among response personnel are not unexpected in an outbreak of this scale, protecting frontline responders must remain a top priority," the WHO's Tedros wrote on X. "We are deeply grateful for the courage and commitment of all health workers working to end this outbreak."