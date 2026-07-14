Malawi: Finance Minister Urges MPs to Press Councils Over Constituency Development Fund Procedures

14 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralisation has called on Members of Parliament to engage more closely with their local councils over the procedures required to access the Constituency Development Fund, following complaints from legislators about delays in disbursement.

Joseph Mwanamvekha, the minister responsible, addressed the matter in Parliament after MPs pressed the ministry to accelerate the release of funds to their constituencies.

He reminded members that CDF money can only be released once councils have completed the required process.

Mwanamvekha explained that under the current procedure, councils are required to submit project proposals, identify contractors, and present budgets for ministry approval before any funds can be disbursed.

"The system is in place to ensure transparency and accountability. Members of Parliament should work closely with their councils to ensure all documents are submitted on time," he said.

He suggested that delays experienced by some constituencies may stem from this stage of the process rather than from the ministry itself, and urged MPs to follow up directly with their councils to ensure the necessary submissions were being made.

The minister told Parliament that more than MK200 million is currently available for disbursement under the fund, which is intended to support small-scale development projects identified by communities through their local councils.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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