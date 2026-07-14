Botswana: Speaker Urges MPs to Rise Above Partisanship

Gaborone — Speaker of the National Assembly has urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to build an institution that reflects the diversity of their people, safeguard their rights and amplify their voices.

Speaking at the inaugural official opening of the Third Meeting of the Second Session of the 13th Parliament in Gaborone on Monday, Mr Dithapelo Keorapetse said, as guardians of the Constitution, MPs should be stewards of public trust and servants of the people.

"We are called to rise above partisanship when the national interest demands it, to disagree with respect when ideology divides us, and to unite with resolve when our nation needs us. We are called to remember that the power we exercise is borrowed, that the authority we wield is entrusted and that the privilege we enjoy is temporary," he noted.

Parliament, as the modern kgotla, Mr Keorapetse said should remain a place where words matter, debate robust and where decisions were made in the full light of public scrutiny.

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"When we scrutinise the budget, when we question the allocation of funds, when we demand performance audits, we are not being obstructive. We are being patriotic. We are ensuring that the taxes of our people drawn from the sweat of the farmer, the toil of the miner and the ingenuity of the entrepreneur are deployed for the public good," said Mr Keorapetse.

Mr Keorapetse further said the Winter Parliament Session served as a call to action, emphasising the need to consolidate democratic legacy through effective legislation, oversight, and citizen engagement.

He said it was a call to reinforce the transparency that built trust, the accountability that ensured integrity, and the public understanding that sustained legitimacy.

BOPA