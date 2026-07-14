Somalia: Jordan, Somalia Discuss Military Cooperation

Amman — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Tuesday met Somali Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and an accompanying delegation at the General Command headquarters.

The two sides reviewed regional and international developments, security challenges, and prospects for expanding defense cooperation. They underscored the importance of continued coordination across military fields to strengthen capabilities and promote security and stability in the region.

Huneiti and the Somali minister also received military briefings on recent developments within the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), covering defense and training capabilities, as well as joint exercises, training programs, and professional development initiatives aimed at enhancing operational readiness and exchanging expertise.