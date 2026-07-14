Namibia: Parliament Probes Retail Labour Conditions in Ohangwena

The parliamentary standing committee on labour and industrial relations has begun an oversight mission in the Ohangwena region to assess working conditions in Namibia's retail and wholesale sector amid concerns over labour law compliance.

Led by committee chairperson Justina Jonas, the delegation is engaging employers, workers and other role-players to evaluate compliance with labour legislation and identify measures to improve labour standards.

During a courtesy visit to Ohangwena governor Kadiva Hamutumwa on Monday, discussions focused on labour relations, youth unemployment, local industrialisation and challenges facing regional businesses.

Hamutumwa called for targeted funding to strengthen Namibian-owned businesses, saying local companies continue to struggle against better-capitalised foreign investors despite some sectors being reserved for locals.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She said rigid policies and bureaucracy continue to hamper local industrialisation and urged the government to introduce more flexible policies that encourage public-private partnerships.

The governor further called for procurement reforms, arguing that current tender requirements disadvantage businesses operating outside Namibia's major commercial centres.

She supported aligning the education curriculum with labour market demands and creating incentives for employers to absorb vocational training centre graduates.

Jonas says the retail and wholesale sector employs between 54 000 and 66 000 workers nationwide, making it a major source of employment for youth, women and low-income households.

However, she says parliament has received numerous complaints about poor working conditions.

"We are here to assess compliance with the Labour Act, the Social Security Act and the Affirmative Action Act. We want to examine issues such as low wages, casualisation of labour, excessive working hours and non-compliance with statutory benefits," Jonas says.

She adds that the Ohangwena region's cross-border economy makes the region critical for assessing labour practices in the sector.