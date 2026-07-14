Uganda: Museveni Receives Special Message From Angolan President Lourenco

President Museveni on Tuesday received a special message from his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço, during a meeting with Angola's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, at the President's Kisozi Farm in Gomba District.

Téte António led a delegation to Uganda to deliver the message on behalf of President Lourenço.

During the meeting, President Museveni and the delegation discussed matters of mutual interest, including Angola's candidature of Josefa Sacko for the position of Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

President Museveni pledged Uganda's support for Angola's candidate, underscoring the importance of African solidarity and cooperation in advancing the continent's interests on the global stage.