Uganda: Museveni Receives Special Message From Angolan President Lourenco

14 July 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Museveni on Tuesday received a special message from his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço, during a meeting with Angola's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, at the President's Kisozi Farm in Gomba District.

Téte António led a delegation to Uganda to deliver the message on behalf of President Lourenço.

During the meeting, President Museveni and the delegation discussed matters of mutual interest, including Angola's candidature of Josefa Sacko for the position of Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

President Museveni pledged Uganda's support for Angola's candidate, underscoring the importance of African solidarity and cooperation in advancing the continent's interests on the global stage.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.