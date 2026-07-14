Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Hosted By Qatar's Amir Following Condolence Visit in Doha

14 July 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, received Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at Lusail Palace, where the Prime Minister conveyed Ethiopia's heartfelt condolences on the passing of the late Father Amir, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani.

Prime Minister Abiy expressed his deepest sympathies to the Amir, the royal family, and the people of Qatar.

The PM's visit to Qatar on Monday evening reaffirmed Ethiopia's solidarity with the State of Qatar during this period of national mourning, reflecting the close friendship and enduring ties between the two nations.

The reception was attended by senior members of Qatar's royal family, including His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir; His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of the Amir; and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Several other members of the Al Thani family, including sons of the late Father Amir, were also present.

Read the original article on ENA.

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