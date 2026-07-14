Ethiopia: PM Abiy Travels to Qatar to Pay Tribute to Former Amir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has traveled to Qatar to extend his condolences and pay tribute following the passing of Qatar's former Amir and Father Amir, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The Prime Minister's visit underscores the longstanding friendship and strong bilateral ties between Ethiopia and Qatar, while honoring the legacy of Sheikh Hamad, whose leadership played a significant role in shaping Qatar's development and contributing to regional and global affairs.

In a message shared via Office of the Prime Minister's social media page, Prime Minister Abiy expressed his condolences to the people and leadership of Qatar.

"May HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani rest in eternal peace, and may the people of Qatar find strength and comfort during this time of mourning."