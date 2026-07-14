Ethiopia, Germany Seek to Deepen Economic Partnership, Expand Cooperation On Global Challenges

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, held talks with Germany's State Secretary at the Federal Foreign Office, Géza Andreas von Geyr, on strengthening bilateral relations.

The two sides discussed ways to expand economic cooperation and address shared regional and global challenges.

During the meeting, Minister Gedion described Germany as one of Ethiopia's key partners in development cooperation and trade, emphasizing the need to further enhance collaboration in areas of mutual interest while reinforcing joint engagement on pressing global issues.

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State Secretary von Geyr reaffirmed Germany's strong economic ties with Ethiopia, noting that Germany remains a major destination for Ethiopian exports.

He stressed the importance of deepening trade and investment relations to unlock greater economic opportunities for both countries.

The discussions also explored ways to expand cooperation on skilled labour development, climate change mitigation and resilience, reflecting the two countries' shared commitment to sustainable development and inclusive economic growth.

In addition, the two officials exchanged views on regional developments in the Horn of Africa and the evolving situation in the Middle East.

They underscored the importance of continued dialogue and international cooperation in promoting peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

As ENA learned that the meeting reaffirmed Ethiopia and Germany's commitment to broadening their longstanding partnership through enhanced economic engagement, development cooperation, and coordinated efforts on regional and global priorities.