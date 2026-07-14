Ethiopia: Addis Ababa Attracts Over 1.3 Trillion Birr in Investment Over Five Years

13 July 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Addis Ababa has attracted more than 1.3 trillion Birr in capital investment over the past five years, Mayor Adanech Abiebie announced today.

The Mayor disclosed the figures while presenting the Addis Ababa City Administration's 2018 Ethiopian fiscal year performance report during the fourth regular session of the Addis Ababa City Council.

Presenting the city's investment achievements, Adanech said the administration has made significant progress in expanding investment opportunities and improving the business environment over the past five years.

According to the report, the city issued 22,190 new investment licenses and 1,632 expansion licenses to existing businesses during the period.

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More than 2,000 of the newly licensed investments have already become operational, injecting over 54 billion Birr into the city's economy and creating substantial employment opportunities.

According to the Mayor, Addis Ababa attracted more than 1.3 trillion Birr in capital investment through projects implemented across a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, infrastructure, tourism, technology, and services, as well as projects carried out under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements.

She further noted that the steady growth in investment reflects the city's improving investment climate and expanding economic activity.

She also said that increased private sector participation has strengthened economic growth, generated more jobs, and enabled a greater number of residents to benefit from the city's ongoing development.

The administration will continue working to improve the investment environment by facilitating business operations, expanding infrastructure, and encouraging greater private sector engagement to sustain Addis Ababa's economic transformation, she noted.

Read the original article on ENA.

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