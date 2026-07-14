Namibia: Young African Vow to Bounce Back After Dismal Campaign

Gobabis-based Young Africa FC founder, Marley Ngarizemo admits his outfit did not have a good run in the Namibia Premier Football League, NPFL 2025/26 season, and hopes for better performance in the upcoming campaign.

Responding to questions by The Namibian Sport Ngarizemo says: "Yes, it's true that the team did not have a good run this season, in fact it's the worst season the club ever had in its existence."

"But yes luckily we survived the relegation. Windhoek did not help us at all as we had challenges with training facilities and also players are not controlled in Windhoek as you have no idea what they do during their day compared to when in Gobabis where we monitor them and control their rest."

He adds that Young African managed to win eight games, drawn nine and lost 13 matches.

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However, looking at the team's performance, Ngarizemo says although it was a bad campaign despite having quality players, they were not prepared well as they needed more training daily and training fields were a challenge.

"We would spend more time in the gym than on the soccer field. If we can return to our cattle town, I think it will be a different story. History is there, look at our past season ending, so we will bounce back," says the team owner.

"Though, it's not clear if the 2026/27 football season will kick off in time, or if there is a substantive sponsor - we will plan to make reinforcements before the new season kicks off."

He says plans will be there as always but they will see when they get there, but first the NPFL has to pronounce itself on the kick off first before any plans are made.

Ngarizemo describes the past performance as an under achievement as players lacked a bit of experience but admitted that he has assembled a crop of good players.

Looking at the upcoming season's campaign, Ngarizemo says his charges are confident and that they belief that things would turn around.

When the team's focus and morale dropped, Ngarizemo says he was worried and that it was stressful on him because positive results were not forthcoming.

He singles out a few players who were exceptional, and that he will continue working on improving the players by working on their shortcomings.

About his coaching staff, Ngarizemo says they could have done a better job had they had their own training field.

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"Of course this season we will go back to Gobabis, and we will be fine come the next football season," says Ngarizemo.