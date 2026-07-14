Zimbabwe: Heiress to Zimbabwean and South African-Born Billionaires Turns $2 Million Australian Home Into an $8.5 Million Sale

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Beau Neilson sold her luxury Sydney warehouse home, The Pigeon Shed, for about $8.5 million, nearly quadrupling her 2012 purchase price.

This sale follows Neilson's recent A$20 million acquisition of a historic waterfront property in Double Bay, and her sister Paris's lucrative Terrey Hills estate sale.

The Neilson family's wealth was chiefly built by Kerr Neilson, a Johannesburg-born investor who co-founded Platinum Asset Management and is worth over A$1 billion.

Judith Neilson, Kerr's ex-wife, focuses her philanthropy via the Judith Neilson Foundation in several African countries, while Beau and Paris's activities are centered on property and the arts in Australia.

The billionaire heiress, who owns and serves as creative director of Sydney live music venue The Vanguard, bought the rundown industrial building in Chippendale for A$3.1 million, equivalent to about $2 million, with support from her parents, Kerr and Judith Neilson.

Subsequently, the property changed hands through a private sale on July 2 for a sum understood to be close to A$13 million, or about $8.5 million.

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Beau Neilson initially listed the residence in August 2025 with an A$19 million guide before reducing the asking price to A$13 million in May.

From warehouse to luxury residence

The converted warehouse, called The Pigeon Shed, occupies a 324-square-metre site and extends across three levels.

Neilson worked with MCK Architects to transform the former industrial structure into a five-bedroom, four-bathroom luxury home.

The residence includes an indoor swimming pool, entertainment areas, a studio, gallery spaces and an office, alongside solar power, hydronic heating and cooling, and a copper-clad internal lift. It has also appeared in several architecture and design publications.

Meanwhile, the sale follows Neilson's A$20 million purchase of a historic waterfront property in Double Bay in 2025.

Another major family property deal

The transaction adds to a series of lucrative property sales involving the Neilson family.

In 2024, Beau's sister, Paris Neilson, sold a two-hectare weekend estate in Terrey Hills for A$18.25 million.

She had bought the property in 2009 for A$5.25 million, meaning its value more than tripled over 15 years.

The estate included six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a swimming pool, spa, tennis court, self-contained cabana and private three-hole golf course.

However, neither Beau nor Paris operates a major business in Africa. Their public activities have largely centred on property, arts, culture and philanthropy in Australia.

How Kerr Neilson built his fortune

The family wealth was built largely by Kerr Neilson, who was born in Johannesburg in 1949 and studied commerce at the University of Cape Town.

He began investing as a teenager and later worked in London and South Africa before moving to Australia in 1983.

Neilson joined Bankers Trust Australia, where he built a reputation as a contrarian stock picker, before co-founding Platinum Asset Management in 1994 with early backing from American investor George Soros.

The international equities firm listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2007, valuing Neilson's stake at about A$2.9 billion.

Forbes valued his fortune at $960 million in 2023, while more recent Australian rich lists have continued to place his wealth above A$1 billion.

Despite his African roots and early career, Neilson does not operate a major company on the continent.

Judith Neilson's African footprint

Judith Neilson, Kerr's former wife, is a Zimbabwe-born Australian billionaire, art patron and philanthropist.

Forbes estimated her wealth at $1.4 billion in 2021, while more recent Australian assessments placed it at about A$1.2 billion, partly reflecting the substantial Platinum Asset Management stake she received after their divorce.

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Unlike Kerr, Judith maintains an active presence in Africa through the Judith Neilson Foundation, which supports programmes in countries including Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

The foundation's work includes emergency medicine programmes in Kenya, malaria care in Malawi, health initiatives in Zimbabwe and sports development in South Africa.

Beyond Africa, Judith founded Sydney's White Rabbit Gallery, which houses one of the world's largest collections of contemporary Chinese art produced since 2000.

She is also associated with the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

The Neilson family's African connections span Kerr Neilson's South African roots and Judith Neilson's philanthropic work across the continent, while Beau Neilson's latest property deal reflects how African-linked wealth continues to shape global luxury markets.