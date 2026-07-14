Zimbabwe: Chiragwi Insists Caps United Still in PSL Title Race Despite Poor Form

14 July 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

CAPS United head coach Takesure Chiragwi believes his side remains in the race for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title despite a disappointing run of results that has seen them lose ground on the leaders.

Makepekepe have won just one of their last 12 league matches, a slump that has increased pressure on the coaching staff.

Chiragwi has, however, remained optimistic that his team can mount a late charge.

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CAPS United are currently fifth on the league table with 36 points, 13 behind leaders Scottland FC. With 12 matches still to play, the coach believes the title race is far from over.

"The race is still on. What is important for us is to focus and work on the negatives of the team.

"We are still there. We just need to have our confidence back in terms of scoring; that is the missing link.

"There is room for us to fight and also do like what we were doing previously. Who knows, we can still be back there," Chiragwi said.

CAPS United made an impressive start to the campaign and spent more than seven weeks at the top of the table during the first half of the season before their form dipped.

The Harare giants have since moved to strengthen their squad during the mid-season transfer window.

A fortnight ago, the club parted ways with goalkeeper Wallace Magalane following allegations of match-fixing and replaced him with Warriors goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

In addition to Arubi, Makepekepe have signed three foreign players as they seek to revive their title challenge during the second half of the season.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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