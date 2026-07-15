Rwanda: When Mentors Become More Important Than Wedding Planners

Many young couples prepare carefully for their wedding day, but not enough for the marriage that begins after it. They spend time choosing clothes, venue, photos, decoration, guests, music, and the event programme. These things matter, because a wedding is a special day. But a wedding lasts for hours. Marriage is supposed to last for life.

Also read: What young couples should check before saying 'I do'

This is where many young people need to pause.

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One reason young couples focus heavily on the wedding day is the belief that marriage happens only once and must therefore be celebrated in the biggest possible way. That belief is understandable. But it becomes dangerous when the event becomes more important than the relationship.

Also read: When social media turns love into performance

Another reason is social pressure. Many couples want beautiful pictures, memorable videos, stylish outfits, and a wedding that looks impressive to others. Social media has made this pressure even stronger. Young people compare their weddings with what they have seen online. They want the photos to look perfect, the event to look beautiful, and the public image to look successful.

Also read: When young people marry early, readiness matters even more

But a marriage cannot survive on pictures.

Recent public discussion around divorce in Rwanda should not be used to frighten young couples. But it should remind them that marriage does not become strong simply because the wedding was beautiful. A couple can have a wonderful event and still struggle after a few months if they were not prepared for real life together.

Also read: Marriage readiness should begin before the wedding

This is why mentors may become more important than wedding planners.

A wedding planner helps organise the day. A mentor helps prepare the people entering the marriage.

The mentor does not have to be one specific type of person. It can be an elder who understands real marriage challenges. It can be a parent, a counsellor, a coach, a faith leader, or a genuinely successful married couple. But the person must understand the underlying issues, not only the public image of marriage.

Also read: Why marriage preparation is the foundation of good parenting

Young couples should not only look for people who appear successful from outside. They should seek guidance from people who have built respect, patience, communication, responsibility, and maturity inside the home.

Mentorship should help couples discuss what emotions often hide.

Before marriage, two people should sit down and speak honestly about values, money, communication, family boundaries, conflict, children, responsibilities, expectations, and future goals. These conversations should not be left to feelings alone.

Sometimes it helps to write things down. A couple can sit together and put important questions on paper. What do we value? How do we handle money? How involved will our families be? How will we solve conflict? What do we expect from each other? How will we raise children? What responsibilities are we both ready to carry?

When these questions are written clearly, emotions do not control the whole conversation. The real mind, the real life, and the real future begin to speak.

Many young people avoid mentorship because they do not know it is needed. They are aware of wedding planning, but not marriage preparation. They may know how to choose a photographer, but not how to choose a guide.

Others avoid mentorship because love covers their eyes. They do not want to see possible conflict. They do not want to ask difficult questions because they fear disturbing the romance. But closing one's eyes to possible problems does not remove them. It only postpones them.

Love is important, but love without preparation can become fragile. Marriage requires more than attraction. It requires maturity, patience, honesty, forgiveness, communication, and shared direction.

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Young couples should not see mentorship as interference. Good mentorship does not control the couple. It helps them see what they may be avoiding. It gives them language for conversations they do not know how to begin.

Before the wedding day, there should be a preparation season. Not only for the event, but for the life after the event.

The strongest message to young couples is simple: make your marriage about lasting, not only about celebrating. Do not build your wedding around comparison, competition, social media, and photos. Build your marriage around clarity, values, guidance, and the honest work of understanding each other.

A beautiful wedding can create memories. But wise preparation can save a marriage.

The writer is a career and relationship clarity coach based in Kigali.