Rwanda: Radisson Blu, KCC Mark Decade of Driving Hospitality Growth, Community Impact

When Radisson Blu Hotel and Kigali Convention Centre (KCC) opened in 2016, they symbolised Rwanda's ambition to become a leading destination for international conferences, business tourism and global diplomacy.

Ten years later, that vision has translated into more than half a million conference delegates, thousands of jobs and a thriving meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industry that continues to boost the wider economy, according to the hospitality complex management.

Marking its 10th anniversary on Monday, July 13, the hotel and convention centre launched a week-long programme focused on sustainability, community partnerships and its next phase of growth.

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The celebrations began with the planting of 100 trees--symbolising 10 years of impact--and the signing of partnership agreements with SOS Children's Villages Rwanda, Hope Shines Rwanda and AVEGA Agahozo, organisations respectively working in education, youth empowerment, healthcare and support for survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"The opening in 2016 was not just about launching a building," said Nice Uwase, Acting General Manager at Radisson Blu Hotel & Kigali Convention Center.

"It was about launching Rwanda onto the global competitive stage for conferences and events. Today, we are celebrating not only the journey but also the impact it has created across communities and the country's economy."

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A decade of growth

Since opening in July 2016, Radisson Blu Hotel and Kigali Convention Centre have become Rwanda's flagship venue for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.

According to figures released during the anniversary celebrations, the complex has hosted more than 5,000 events and welcomed 546,241 delegates between 2016 and 2026, ranging from diplomatic summits and international conferences to exhibitions, cultural festivals and private events.

Its largest event remains the 2019 International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa (ICASA), which attracted about 9,000 delegates.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the venue recorded its busiest year in 2023, welcoming nearly 79,700 delegates, reflecting a 237 per cent increase in events and attendance between 2021 and 2023.

Uwase said the benefits of every major conference extend well beyond the venue itself.

"Every dollar generated at the Kigali Convention Centre creates between $4 and $5 across Rwanda's wider economy. That means when conferences come here, the benefits extend far beyond this building."

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Raising Rwanda's global profile

Just days after opening, the convention centre hosted the 2016 African Union Summit, welcoming leaders from 54 African countries and more than 30 Heads of State.

"It proved Rwanda could organise world-class events from day one," Uwase said.

Since then, the venue has hosted major international gatherings including the 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), the FIFA Congress, the Africa CEO Forum, the FIA General Assembly, the UCI Congress during the Road World Championships, the La Francophonie Summit, and numerous United Nations and continental meetings.

It also hosted African leaders during the signing of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement and became the first venue in Africa to stage the Basketball Africa League's biosecure "bubble" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jobs and economic impact

Beyond hosting conferences, executives say the facility has become a significant source of employment.

"The hotel complex has created around 2,000 direct jobs over the past decade through permanent and part-time positions," Uwase said.

Including suppliers, contractors, temporary workers and related industries, she estimates the venue has supported about 10,000 livelihoods.

The hotel also partners with hospitality schools to provide internships and practical training, with many graduates securing permanent employment within Radisson Blu or elsewhere in Rwanda's growing hospitality sector.

"We don't only count those we employ directly. We count the young professionals who trained here and have gone on to build careers across Rwanda's hospitality sector."

The management said international conferences continue to create opportunities for farmers, transport providers, caterers, florists, printers, technology firms and other local businesses, strengthening Rwanda's tourism value chain.

Sustainability at the centre

As it looks to the next decade, the hotel says sustainability will become an even bigger priority.

According to Eugene Gashugi, Chief Engineer, the facility became Rwanda's first hospitality establishment--and only the third in East Africa--to earn the internationally recognised Green Key Certification in 2024 for environmental management and sustainable operations.

It has also earned SGS certification for its environmental management systems, demonstrating compliance with internationally recognised environmental standards.

Its sustainability initiatives include energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction and lower-carbon operations, alongside investments in carbon-neutral meetings, hybrid conference technology and artificial intelligence-powered booking systems.

Uwase said the 100-tree campaign reflects both the hotel's environmental commitment and the lives it has touched over the past decade.

Expanding community partnerships

The anniversary also marked the signing of memoranda of understanding with SOS Children's Villages Rwanda, Hope Shines Rwanda and AVEGA Agahozo.

Alice Mushyitsi, Coordinator of Responsible Business at Radisson Blu Kigali, said the partnerships are designed to respond to communities' identified needs.

The collaboration with SOS Children's Villages Rwanda will support education initiatives, including providing computers and learning materials.

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Hope Shines Rwanda was selected for its work supporting vulnerable young people through education sponsorships and skills development.

Through AVEGA, the hotel will continue supporting healthcare, psychosocial services and staff wellness. As part of the anniversary activities, AVEGA health professionals conducted medical screenings for hotel employees.

Mushyitsi highlighted the impact of the hotel's corporate social responsibility initiatives, noting that a breast cancer awareness campaign last year screened more than 300 people and identified over 10 suspected cases for follow-up treatment.

The hotel also partnered with AVEGA to rebuild and furnish a house for a vulnerable woman in Jali Sector, Gasabo District, after it was destroyed by heavy rains.

Future ambitions: More global events, smarter and greener hospitality

Looking ahead, Uwase said the hotel aims to attract more first-time international conferences to Africa, expand carbon-neutral conference offerings, integrate artificial intelligence into customer services and strengthen hybrid meeting capabilities.

Among its targets are hosting events such as the International Astronautical Federation Global Conference on Climate Change (GLOC) and the 66th International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Congress.

"Our vision was to put Rwanda on the global stage," Uwase said. "We have achieved a great deal, but we are not done yet. We have bigger dreams, more young people to inspire and more opportunities to create."