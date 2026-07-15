Namibia: Suspended Government Grant Beneficiaries Have Until End of July to Be Verified

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare says government grant beneficiaries whose payments were suspended must go for verification before the end of July.

The suspension affected over 15 825 old-age grant beneficiaries out of the country's 209 226 beneficiaries.

In a statement issued on Monday, the gender ministry's acting executive officer, Rosina Museke-Mubonenwa, says the beneficiaries' grants were suspended because their personal details did not match the national population register.

The suspension resulted in them not receiving their June payments.

"We request all affected beneficiaries who have not yet visited the pension office in their respective regions after their payments were suspended to do so urgently before 31 July 2026. No further administrative processing on this matter will be done after the due date," she says.

She adds that the reviewed beneficiaries started receiving their payments in July, and they will continue making payments for suspended beneficiaries until September.

"If you have not received your full payment after the September payment cycle, please visit your nearest pension office for assistance," she says.