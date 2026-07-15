Africa: South Africa, Namibia Urged to Accelerate Energy, Mining Cooperation to Drive Regional Growth

South Africa and Namibia have been urged to accelerate cooperation in the energy and mining sectors to unlock the economic potential of recent oil and gas discoveries and deepen regional integration.

Delivering opening remarks at the Senior Officials' Meeting of the Fourth Session of the South Africa-Namibia Bi-National Commission in Pretoria on Tuesday, South African Co-Chair Ambassador Tebogo Seokolo said the two countries must place greater emphasis on strengthening the economic dimension of their bilateral relationship.

"Our principals have made clear the need for greater emphasis on strengthening the economic dimension of our bilateral relations. In this regard, our deliberations should seek to identify a focused set of high-impact priority projects capable of advancing trade, investment, industrial development and shared prosperity," Seokolo said.

The meeting brings together senior officials from both countries to assess progress made since the Third Session of the Bi-National Commission, held in Namibia in October 2023, and prepare for the fourth session.

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Seokolo said the meeting follows a successful Midterm Review held in South Africa in November 2025, which confirmed that while considerable progress had been made in implementing bilateral commitments, more work was needed.

"We must therefore use this meeting to build on the progress achieved, address areas where implementation has been slower than anticipated, and inject greater momentum into our bilateral programme of cooperation," he said.

He said officials are also expected to identify new and emerging areas of cooperation that could further strengthen the partnership between the two neighbouring countries.

Among the priority areas is cooperation in mineral, petroleum and gas resources, with Seokolo highlighting the vast economic potential of the Orange Basin, which stretches offshore between South Africa and Namibia.

He congratulated Namibia on its recent oil and gas discoveries, noting the country's exceptional exploration success.

"We congratulate Namibia for its recent oil and gas discoveries. We understand that the exploration of Namibian Orange Basin is among the highest ever recorded in a deepwater frontier basin," he said.

According to Seokolo, 15 of the 17 wells drilled in Namibia's Orange Basin between February 2022 and mid-2026 resulted in commercial discoveries, representing a success rate of approximately 88%.

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He said the geological formations associated with Namibia's discoveries extend into South African waters, presenting an opportunity for the two countries to establish a regional energy corridor.

Seokolo also highlighted opportunities for collaboration in the mining sector, noting that the two countries share significant deposits of critical minerals, including rare earth minerals, uranium, copper, lithium, graphite and manganese.

He said finalising a memorandum of understanding on geology and mining would provide a framework for technical cooperation, data sharing and investment promotion.

Seokolo called for accelerated efforts to maximise the potential of the Trans-Kalahari Corridor as a strategic trade and transport route that would improve connectivity, facilitate the movement of goods and services, and expand intra-regional trade.

He said he was confident that the discussions would lay the foundation for a successful Fourth Session of the South Africa-Namibia Bi-National Commission and an even stronger partnership between the two countries.