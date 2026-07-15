Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Receives Former Nigerian President Ọbasanjọ

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy has received former Nigerian President Oluṣẹgun Ọbasanjọ, on the eve of Ethiopia's historic National Dialogue Conference.

During the discussion, President Obasanjo shared his experience regarding the Biafra Peace Process.

On his social media post PM Abiy wrote: "Today, on the eve of our historic National Dialogue, I received Ethiopia's dear friend Oluṣẹgun Ọbasanjọ in my office to discuss the upcoming National Dialogue and to draw on his wisdom from such journeys, where he shared with us his experience leading the Biafra Peace process.'

He further said the experience offers a great lesson for Ethiopia's journey toward ensuring unity and lasting peace through dialogue.

Ethiopia remains profoundly grateful for President Obasanjo's invaluable contributions, the PM added.