Somalia: Somaliland, UK Discuss Deeper Strategic Cooperation

Hargeisa, Somaliland — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro met British Ambassador to Somalia Charles King on Tuesday for talks focused on expanding cooperation between the United Kingdom and Somaliland, while urging Britain to play a greater role in supporting Somaliland's bid for international recognition.

The meeting, held at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa, was also attended by Louise Hancock, Head of the United Kingdom Office in Somaliland, according to a statement issued by the Somaliland Presidency.

President Irro welcomed Ambassador King's visit and praised what he described as the longstanding historical relationship and close cooperation between Somaliland and the United Kingdom.

According to the presidency, the president highlighted British support for Somaliland in strengthening security institutions, promoting democratic governance, developing economic infrastructure and advancing development initiatives.

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Irro said the partnership between Somaliland and the United Kingdom has been built on decades of mutual trust, respect and shared interests, adding that both sides have opportunities to expand cooperation across several strategic sectors.

He identified water resource management, climate change adaptation, renewable energy, security, education, healthcare, trade, investment, democratic governance and institutional capacity-building among the priority areas for enhanced collaboration.

The president also reaffirmed his government's commitment to deepening relations with the United Kingdom, describing Britain as a strategic partner that has supported Somaliland's development, peace and institutional progress over many years.

During the discussions, Irro reiterated Somaliland's long-standing pursuit of international recognition, saying the process remains a national priority grounded in historical, legal and democratic principles.

According to the presidency, he called on the United Kingdom to play a constructive role in supporting Somaliland's quest for international recognition.

Ambassador King said the British government highly values its historic relationship and cooperation with Somaliland, according to the presidency.

He commended Somaliland for its security, political stability and democratic achievements, describing it as a positive example of peaceful governance, institution-building and the conduct of democratic elections in the Horn of Africa.

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King also reaffirmed the United Kingdom's commitment to continuing cooperation and support for Somaliland across areas of mutual interest, the statement said.

The United Kingdom has maintained an official presence in Hargeisa through the UK Office in Somaliland and remains one of Somaliland's leading international partners, supporting programmes in governance, security, economic development and humanitarian assistance.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation and expanding collaboration in development, security, democratic governance and economic growth, according to the Somaliland Presidency.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)