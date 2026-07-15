Malawi: Mutharika's Attack On Mineral 'Traitors' Highlights Need for Stronger State Capacity in Mining

President Arthur Peter Mutharika's denunciation of mineral smugglers as "traitors" is, by the standards of Malawian political rhetoric, unusually pointed.

It came at the swearing-in of Thoko Tembo as the country's first dedicated minister of mining, a role carved out of what was previously a combined energy-and-mining portfolio.

The severity of the language is worth noting, not because such theft is new, but because acknowledging it so bluntly is.

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Malawi's mining sector has for years been characterised by three related failures: agreements struck on unfavourable terms, enforcement too weak to stop resources leaving the country outside official channels, and a general opacity that has made it difficult to establish who benefits from either.

Mutharika's insistence that investors are "businesses, not charities" states the obvious, but obviousness has rarely translated into better outcomes.

Poor bargaining power, not poor awareness, has been the recurring problem.

The institutional reshuffle--splitting mining from energy--implicitly concedes that the old structure was not fit for purpose.

Whether the new one fares better will depend less on its existence than on the technical capacity behind it, something previous governments have promised without delivering.

Labelling smugglers as traitors makes for a strong soundbite, but cartels of this kind rarely operate without some form of political cover, which is precisely what makes them durable. Rhetorical condemnation costs little; disrupting entrenched networks costs a great deal more, in political capital as much as administrative effort.

Malawi's mineral sector is not short of stated ambition. It has, however, a long history of ambition outpacing implementation.

Mutharika's remarks are a reasonable opening statement. Whether they amount to more than that will be visible only in enforcement data, not in speeches--a distinction his government has yet to prove it appreciates.