Malawi's Minister of Sports, Alfred Gangata, has become the subject of a coordinated social media campaign portraying him as a resilient and principled leader, following public criticism over his difficulties delivering prepared speeches and communicating in English.

Pages and accounts sympathetic to the minister have in recent days circulated posts casting Gangata's political career as one defined by sacrifice and steadfastness, in what appears to be an effort to shift public attention away from scrutiny of his communication abilities and toward a narrative of personal resilience.

The posts describe Gangata as having faced persecution under the previous Malawi Congress Party administration, including the loss of business opportunities and an arrest, which his supporters attribute to his political allegiance.

According to these accounts, he did not abandon his support for the return of President Arthur Peter Mutharika despite these setbacks, and has since been given the nickname "the Lion of the Central Region" by his backers.

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The campaign frames Gangata's continued political involvement as motivated by a desire to address Malawi's economic difficulties rather than personal gain, with supporters arguing that his perseverance under pressure merits public recognition regardless of differing political views.

The messaging draws on the popular saying "give people their flowers while they are still alive," urging supporters to publicly credit Gangata for what they describe as sacrifices made in service of his convictions.

The minister has faced repeated public criticism over his command of English and his handling of prepared remarks in official settings, difficulties that have drawn attention on social media and in wider commentary.

The recent wave of supportive content has been noted by observers as a deliberate attempt at reputation management, though neither Gangata nor his office has commented directly on the origins or coordination of the campaign.