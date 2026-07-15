Malawi: Docs Sound Alarm As Measles Fears Grip Malawi - Get Your Kids Jabbed Now, Parents Told

Health chiefs have issued an urgent warning to parents across Malawi -- get your children vaccinated against measles NOW, or risk a killer disease tearing through communities.

The Ministry of Health sounded the alarm in a statement on Sunday, declaring that vaccination is the ONLY safe way to shield kids, families and entire communities from the highly contagious disease.

Parents have been told to watch closely for the tell-tale warning signs -- fever, cough, a runny nose and red, watery eyes -- often followed by a telltale skin rash.

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"Any child showing these signs must be taken to the nearest health facility immediately for assessment and care," the ministry warned.

Sick kids should be kept well away from school and crowded public spaces to stop the disease spreading like wildfire, officials said -- while urging basic hygiene habits like regular handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes.

And it's no exaggeration, according to top doc Matthew Mwale, a senior medical officer at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, who warned measles remains a MAJOR threat because it spreads so fast.

He said outbreaks strike hardest when vaccination rates slip -- thanks to missed jabs, delays, supply hiccups, or families constantly on the move.

The most vulnerable? Under-fives and malnourished children, who face terrifying complications including pneumonia, brain swelling -- and even death.

Mwale revealed Malawi does have defences in place -- disease trackers, lab testing, outbreak squads and emergency vaccination drives, backed by global heavyweights WHO and UNICEF.

But he warned the system only works if parents play their part too.

His blunt message to mums and dads? Don't gamble with your child's life.

"If your child has missed any vaccines, visit your nearest health facility to catch up. Do not rely on misinformation. Seek advice from qualified healthcare workers," he urged.

Getting your child jabbed doesn't just protect them, Mwale stressed -- it shields the whole community, including tiny babies too young for the vaccine and people with weak immune systems.

Health bosses across the country are now ramping up the appeal, insisting early action and vaccination are the only way to stop a full-blown measles crisis in its tracks.