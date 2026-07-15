Egypt: American Analyst Accuses Egypt of Escalating 'Information Warfare' Against Ethiopia Over GERD

Addis Ababa — American political analyst Andrew Korybko underscored that Ethiopia possesses the sovereign and internationally recognized legal right to equitably utilize the Abay River, including the construction and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Meanwhile, the analyst accused Egypt of intensifying what he described as an "information warfare campaign" against Ethiopia over the Abay dispute.

Speaking to the Ethiopian News Agency, Korybko said recent statements by Egyptian officials reflect what he characterized as an effort to portray Ethiopia as a regional security threat to reinforce Cairo's long-standing position on the Abay (Nile) waters.

His remarks came after Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stated that negotiations over GERD had reached a deadlock.

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Abdelatty further insisted that Egypt reserves what it considers its right to safeguard its water security under international law.

Responding to those remarks, Korybko argued that Egypt's narrative seeks to justify policies rooted in an outdated approach to Abay water governance.

According to the analyst, Ethiopia has consistently maintained that GERD is a transformative development project designed to generate clean, renewable electricity, support national economic development, and expand regional energy integration without causing significant harm to downstream countries.

Korybko noted that Ethiopia has repeatedly expressed its readiness to export surplus electricity generated by GERD to neighboring countries.

The East African nation presents the project as a platform for shared economic growth and regional cooperation rather than confrontation.

Commenting on Egypt's repeated concerns over future Ethiopian dam projects, Korybko argued that Cairo has shifted its messaging after earlier warnings of catastrophic consequences from GERD failed to materialize.

He said the phased filling of the dam has been completed without producing the severe downstream impacts that some Egyptian officials had previously predicted, arguing that this has weakened earlier claims that the project would trigger devastating water shortages.

Referring to recent discussions in Egypt concerning reports of additional Ethiopian water infrastructure projects, Korybko claimed that ordinary development initiatives are increasingly being framed as regional security threats in an effort to preserve what he described as colonial-era assumptions over control of the Abay waters.

The analyst further argued that, with GERD now fully filled, military threats against the dam have become increasingly unrealistic because of the potentially devastating humanitarian and environmental consequences such an attack could have for downstream countries.

In his view, such rhetoric is aimed more at political signaling than at reflecting practical policy options.

Beyond the dam itself, Korybko said the dispute should be understood within the broader geopolitical dynamics of the Horn of Africa.

He alleged that Egypt has sought to counter Ethiopia's growing regional influence through indirect means, while acknowledging that Egyptian authorities have repeatedly rejected accusations of interference in Ethiopia's internal affairs.

Speaking about Ethiopia's strategic interests in both the Nile Basin and the Red Sea, Korybko argued that Egypt has historically sought to project its influence southward.

"Hegemonic Egyptian leaders were geographically blocked from expanding in most other directions apart from the south, ergo their focus over the past century and a half on that vector, which resulted in Ethiopian-Egyptian War. In the contemporary context, Egypt isn't conventionally invading Ethiopia like before but is relying on proxies, specifically Eritrea and armed anti-government groups in Ethiopia. Sudan is also being recruited for this by Egypt but has yet to commit as much as the others have," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's recent "axe allegory" delivered in Parliament, Korybko argued that Egypt's strategy is centered on indirect pressure rather than direct military confrontation.

"For reasons of logistics and reputation, Egypt won't conventionally invade Ethiopia, which is the only state that has ever stood in the way of its hegemonic ambitions in the Horn. That's why it's relying on Eritrea, armed anti-government groups in Ethiopia, and nowadays Sudan a bit too. The goal is to contain Ethiopia and then destabilize it from within until a puppet government comes to power or the country 'Balkanizes' into a Hobbesian collection of ethno-centric statelets that can easily be divided-and-ruled," he said.

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Korybko emphasized Ethiopia's historic contribution to Africa's anti-colonial struggle and its continuing role as host of the African Union headquarters.

Against that backdrop, he argued that differences over the Abay waters should be resolved through African-led dialogue, mutual respect for sovereignty, and the principle of "African solutions to African problems."

He concluded that lasting peace and stability in the Nile Basin will ultimately depend on cooperation, equitable development, and constructive engagement rather than confrontation, urging all parties to pursue dialogue that advances regional peace, energy security, and shared prosperity.