Rwanda: Water Shortages Must Not Become the Cost of Rwanda's Progress

opinion

Rwanda's development journey has been defined by ambition. Over the past decades, the country has transformed its cities, expanded infrastructure, and embraced rapid economic growth. But as Kigali continues to grow, one question demands urgent attention: can development be considered sustainable if residents still struggle to access a reliable water supply?

The answer must be no. The Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC )'s admission that Kigali requires an additional 65 million litres of water per day to meet demand highlights a challenge that can no longer be treated as temporary. Water shortages, especially during dry seasons, have become a recurring concern for many households and businesses. While rationing schedules may help manage limited resources, they cannot be a long-term solution for a rapidly growing capital city.

ALSO READ: Kigali needs extra 65 million litres of water daily to end shortages

A reliable water supply is not a luxury. It is a basic service that supports public health, education, businesses, and the everyday livelihood of citizens. Families should not have to plan their lives around uncertain water availability, and businesses should not have to absorb the costs of service interruptions that are fundamental to their operations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The current water deficit should therefore be viewed as a reminder that essential infrastructure must remain ahead of growth, not follow behind it.

The expansion of facilities such as Nzove and Karenge water treatment plants is a positive step. These investments demonstrate that solutions are being pursued. However, the pace and scale of investment must match the urgency of the challenge. Rwanda must continue looking beyond short-term fixes and invest in resilient water systems that can serve future generations.

The conversation cannot end with Kigali. While the capital's shortages receive significant attention, communities across Rwanda also need reliable and safe water access. Universal water coverage requires a national approach that addresses the needs of both urban and rural populations.

This means investing not only in treatment plants but also in protecting water sources, improving distribution networks, reducing losses and preparing for climate-related pressures that could affect water availability in the future.

The challenge is clear, and so is the opportunity. With faster, smarter, and more sustainable investment, Rwanda can ensure that water shortages become a problem of the past rather than a recurring reality of the future.