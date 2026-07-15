Nigeria Faces $100 Billion Annual Infrastructure Deficit, Needs $2.3tn to Bridge Gap - Dele Oye

· Decries brain drain, says only 55,000 doctors caring for over 230m Nigerians

The Chairman of the Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics LTD/GTE, Dele Oye, has decried Nigeria's widening infrastructure deficit, noting that the country requires an estimated $100 billion annually to address critical infrastructure shortfalls and about $2.3 trillion over the next two decades to bridge the gap.

Oye, in a policy brief released by the group titled: "The Broken Windows of Nigeria: How Government Neglect Forged a Nation of Self-Reliant Survivists and the Uncommon Path to True Greatness," said decades of neglect of essential public services had forced millions of Nigerians to shoulder responsibilities that should ordinarily belong to the government.

According to him, the country's infrastructure stock currently stands at just 35 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), compared to about 70 per cent in developed economies, a deficit that continues to undermine productivity, economic growth and investors' confidence.

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Oye, who is the immediate past president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), argued that the persistent collapse of public infrastructure, particularly electricity, roads, water and healthcare, has created a parallel economy where citizens are compelled to privately provide services that should be publicly available.

On electricity, Oye noted that repeated national grid collapses and unreliable power supply have compelled households and businesses to depend almost entirely on petrol and diesel generators, significantly increasing the cost of living and doing business.

He described the situation as evidence that the Nigerian state had gradually retreated from its primary responsibility of providing basic public services, leaving citizens to fend for themselves.

Oye also expressed deep concern over the country's worsening healthcare crisis, warning that the continuous migration of medical professionals is weakening Nigeria's ability to provide services that should be publicly available in a private health system.

According to the report, approximately 16,000 doctors left Nigeria within five years, leaving only about 55,000 medical doctors to cater to a population exceeding 230 million people.

It further stated that Nigeria currently has only 2.9 doctors per 10,000 people, far below the World Health Organisation's recommended ratio of 17 doctors per 10,000 population.

Oye also cited findings indicating that more than 80 per cent of healthcare workers surveyed expressed intentions to emigrate, describing the trend as one of the greatest threats to Nigeria's healthcare delivery system.

While acknowledging recent policy initiatives by the federal government in the power and health sectors, Oye maintained that isolated reforms would not be enough unless the government restored public confidence by consistently providing essential services.

He argued that the nation's recurring failures in electricity, healthcare, security, water supply and transportation reflect what the report described as the "Broken Windows" phenomenon, where prolonged neglect of public institutions gradually normalises dysfunction and compels citizens to rely on private alternatives.

To reverse the trend, the Alliance proposed a series of reforms, including a national commitment to guarantee access to basic public services, a Citizen Dividend Fund to compensate Nigerians for self-provision of infrastructure, a comprehensive programme to attract skilled professionals in the diaspora back home, preservation of institutional knowledge, and the establishment of a National Truth and Restitution Commission to rebuild trust between citizens and the state.

Oye stressed that Nigeria's future depends on rebuilding strong public institutions capable of delivering essential services, warning that unless urgent steps are taken to reverse decades of neglect, the country risks further economic decline and institutional erosion.

"Nigeria stands at a crossroads that is not unique in history but is uniquely urgent in its present moment. The Broken Windows Theory was developed to explain neighbourhood decay. But Nigeria has proven that the same dynamics operate at the scale of nations. Unchecked disorder signals institutional abandonment.

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"Institutional abandonment triggers citizen withdrawal. Citizen withdrawal erodes the tax base, the talent pool, and the political will for reform. The cycle accelerates until the state becomes irrelevant and the nation becomes a collection of private enclaves - each with its own generator, its own security, its own water, its own destiny.

"This is not a future to which Nigeria must succumb. It is a present from which Nigeria can recover. But recovery requires something that has been in short supply: the courage to see clearly, to speak honestly, and to act decisively.

"Nigeria is at that tipping point. The windows are breaking faster than they can be counted. But the building still stands. The occupants still live. The architect's drawings still exist somewhere in the national archives," he emphasised.