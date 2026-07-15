Uganda: Political Parties Demand Equal Government Funding to Strengthen Multiparty Democracy

JINJA -- Political party leaders under the National Consultative Forum (NCF) have called for reforms to Uganda's political financing framework, demanding that government funding be extended to all registered political parties, including those without representation in Parliament.

The proposal was raised during a two-day high-level meeting in Jinja that brought together party presidents and secretaries general to discuss the state of multiparty democracy following the recently concluded general elections.

The leaders argued that the current legal framework, which mainly provides financial support to parties represented in Parliament, has weakened smaller parties and limited their ability to build structures and engage citizens.

They also raised concerns over restrictions on foreign funding for political activities under the Sovereignty Act, saying the limitations have affected the ability of political parties to sustain their operations.

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The meeting, supported by the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD), sought to develop recommendations aimed at strengthening political institutions, promoting inclusive governance and improving democratic participation.

Moses Bigirwa, Secretary General of the Common Man's Party, said the current arrangement where approximately Shs45 billion is allocated to parties represented in Parliament should be reviewed.

He proposed that the funds be redistributed among all registered political parties to create a more level playing field.

Aisha Kabanda, Deputy Secretary General of the National Unity Platform (NUP), said political parties require resources throughout the year and not only during election periods.

"Political mobilisation is not only done during campaign seasons. Parties need resources to operate continuously, engage citizens, and strengthen democratic participation," Kabanda said.

Uganda People's Congress (UPC) Secretary General Fred Ebil said his party was open to legislative reforms that would allow all registered parties to benefit from government support.

The proposal was also supported by NCF Chairperson Godfrey Kiwanda, who is affiliated with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Kiwanda said government support is important for the growth of political parties and strengthening democracy, although the funding may not necessarily be equal.

"For political parties to grow and for democracy to thrive, government support should be extended to all registered political organisations even if the funds shouldn't be equal," Kiwanda said.

However, Democratic Front Secretary General Michael Mabikke opposed blanket funding for all parties, arguing that support should be based on demonstrated public support and established structures.

"This would encourage smaller parties to work harder and reduce the emergence of 'briefcase parties' formed solely to access government funds," Mabikke said.

Kiwanda dismissed the concerns, saying Uganda's process of registering political parties is rigorous and unlikely to be exploited for financial benefits.

Electoral Commission spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi advised political actors to pursue reforms through Parliament, saying the commission can only implement laws approved by legislators.

"Our role is to implement what Parliament decides. If there is need for reform, politicians should lobby their Members of Parliament to amend the law," Mucunguzi said.

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The Jinja meeting, hosted by NIMD, also brought together representatives from accountability institutions including the Office of the Auditor General, Inspectorate of Government, Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority, Uganda Human Rights Commission and the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue.

The discussions focused on strengthening political parties beyond elections by encouraging greater involvement in government oversight, public expenditure monitoring and service delivery.

Participants are expected to develop strategies to improve internal accountability, strengthen party structures and enhance collaboration with state institutions to address governance challenges.

The engagement comes amid growing public support for multiparty politics in Uganda, although political parties continue to face challenges including weak grassroots structures, limited citizen engagement and declining public trust.