Uganda: Ssingo Chief Urges Greater Productivity As Coffee Farmers Raise Sector Challenges

MUBENDE -- The Chief of Ssingo Ssaza, Deo Mukwenda Kagimu, has urged Buganda Kingdom subjects in Kiganda Sub-county to improve the quality of their work and embrace productive economic activities to increase household incomes and improve livelihoods.

Speaking during an inspection tour of Kiganda Sub-county, Kagimu encouraged residents to embrace hard work, discipline and commitment to Buganda Kingdom development programmes.

He said every Muganda has a responsibility to contribute to the Kingdom's development through productive enterprise rather than waiting for assistance.

"The development of our communities begins with the effort each individual puts into their work. Let us improve the quality of our production, increase our incomes and continue serving the Kingdom with commitment," Kagimu said.

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During the tour, the Ssaza chief visited Ave Maria Coffee Factory in Kalamba, where he inspected equipment used to hull, grade and improve the quality of coffee before it reaches the market.

The visit also provided an opportunity for coffee farmers to highlight challenges affecting production. They cited persistent coffee theft, the circulation of counterfeit agricultural chemicals and other constraints that continue to reduce productivity and profits.

"Coffee farming has greatly improved our livelihoods, but we continue to lose income because of coffee theft and fake agricultural inputs. We need stronger interventions to protect farmers and improve production," said farmer Sharifa Namutebi.

Despite the challenges, the farmers said they remain committed to coffee growing, describing it as one of the most reliable sources of household income in the area.

"Coffee has transformed many households in this area. We encourage more people to plant coffee because, with proper management, it remains a profitable enterprise," another farmer said.

Kagimu commended the farmers for investing in value addition through coffee processing and urged them to maintain high production standards to access better markets and increase their earnings.

He reaffirmed Buganda Kingdom's commitment to promoting agriculture and supporting initiatives that enhance productivity, value addition and household economic self-reliance across Ssingo County.